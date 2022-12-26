Akers rushed 23 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 51-14 win over Denver.

Akers appeared to be in the holiday spirit after gifting his fantasy managers three scores on Christmas Day. This was easily the 23-year-old's best performance of his career, which is especially impressive considering it came against one of the league's top defenses. Akers started the year in head coach Sean McVay's doghouse, but he has come on strong in recent weeks to rescue a Rams rushing attack that was on life support. The 2020 second-round pick is averaging 71.3 rushing yards with six total touchdowns in four games since taking over as the team's lead back. Akers can safely be viewed as an RB2 heading into a matchup against the Chargers on Jan. 1.