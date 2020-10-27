Akers only played three offensive snaps and didn't touch the football during Monday's 24-10 win over Chicago.

The rookie has now watched in consecutive games while fellow running backs Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown have handled the load for the Rams. Henderson rushed 15 times for 64 yards Monday, and Brown turned 10 carries into 57 yards and a score. Head coach Sean McVay discussed incorporating Akers into the offense more after the rookie piled up 63 yards on just 9 carries in Week 5, but it hasn't come to fruition. It might not, either. Henderson and Brown are morphing into a difficult one-two punch to contain, and Los Angeles looks like an NFC contender.