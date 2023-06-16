Akers, per coach Sean McVay, is "going to be a central figure in this offense," Cameron DaSilva of TheRamsWire reports.

The end of the 2022 season saw the one-time second-round pick finally flash some of his tantalizing potential with back-to-back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, three touchdowns and an impressive 5.5 YPC over the Rams' final three contests. Akers has been putting in the work in the offseason with new running backs coach Ron Gould to protect what turned into a three-down role as the lead back, and while coach Sean McVay also complimented Kyren Williams on his progress this offseason, McVay noted that Akers is "going to be a huge part of what we're doing moving forward." Between McVay's comments and Akers' performance down the stretch last year, it seems much more likely the Rams will utilize the fourth-year veteran as the primary ball carrier rather than lumping him into the mostly ineffective committee approach the team used for the first half of last season.