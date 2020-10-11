Akers (ribs), who carried nine times for 61 yards in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, is slated for more work in a Week 6 road matchup versus the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay confirmed as much in his postgame press conference after Akers was the Rams' most efficient runner based on a yards-per-carry basis Sunday. A 46-yard run accounted for a bulk of Akers' production, but the 2020 second-round pick nevertheless appears set for more opportunity, albeit in a tough matchup against San Francisco's stingy run defense.