Rams' Cam Akers: Heading out west

The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

With Todd Gurley gone, many expected the Rams to see what they had in 2019 draft pick Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown. However, it's not overly surprising that the Rams would test the running back market early in the draft. Akers was a highly rated recruit at Florida State whose career never truly took off due to reasons outside his control. The Seminoles had some of the worst offensive lines in all of college football during his time in Tallahassee, so he was often met in the backfield and had to create a lot of yardage on his own. That's not to say that Akers wasn't responsible at all for his middling yards-per-carry mark for his career (4.9). Still, Akers has projectable tools that should translate to the NFL, including a dense frame at 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds with 4.47 speed and impressive lower-body explosiveness. He was also productive as a pass catcher, reeling in 30 of 42 targets for 225 yards and four scores as a junior in 2019. Look for Akers to make an immediate push for carries in a suddenly crowded but unproven Rams backfield.