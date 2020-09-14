Akers rushed 14 times for 39 yards and had a four-yard reception during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas. He played 24 of 73 offensive snaps.

While the rookie started for the Rams, he never got it going against Dallas and quickly played second fiddle to veteran Malcolm Brown. Brown was the superior back Sunday and finished with 110 yards from scrimmage and scored both of Los Angeles' touchdowns. In fact, it's a bit discouraging that Akers struggled while Brown made it look relatively easy against a mediocre Cowboys' defense. However, don't forget, Brown also scored two touchdowns in Week 1 last year and then was hardly a fantasy factor thereafter. Looking ahead to a Week 2 matchup against Philadelphia, Akers should probably be viewed as a risky start in most settings -- especially since fellow running back Darrell Henderson will likely be more involved in the game plan after missing a lot of time during training camp and playing only five snaps Sunday.