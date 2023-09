Akers is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic relays via Jay Glazer of Fox that the Rams are reportedly attempting to trade Akers, who is a healthy scratch Sunday. With Akers not in the team's backfield mix versus San Francisco on Sunday and possibly beyond, Kyren Williams figures to lead the Los Angeles backfield in Week 2, with Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman also candidates to mix in.