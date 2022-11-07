Akers rushed five times for two yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Akers came into his first game since Week 5 averaging just 3.0 yards-per-carry, and despite being against a subpar rush defense, the struggling third-year back actually managed to lower his year-to-date YPC and only managed to take the field for 11 offensive snaps. Darrell Henderson maintained his lead back status with a respectable 56 yards rushing, including a 23-yard scamper, and Malcolm Brown was also effective with his limited touches. Akers status on the team has been a wellspring of controversy in recent weeks, and Sunday's dismal performance will lead to more questions than answers before the Cardinals come to town in Week 10.