Akers carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards and lost one yard on his only reception (three targets) in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

While he wasn't able to repeat his huge performance from the week before, Akers was still clearly the Rams' No. 1 back, as no other Los Angeles player received more than one carry. The rookie will look to post better numbers during a Week 16 trip to Seattle that will likely decide the winner of the NFC West.