Akers carried the ball 21 times for 72 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 22 yards in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Cardinals.

Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown combined for only six carries and nine touches, marking the second straight week in which Akers has been the Rams' most productive RB. The rookie will look to continue his climb to the top spot on the depth chart in Week 14 against a surging Patriots defense that just shut out the Chargers.