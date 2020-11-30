Akers carried nine times for 84 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the 49ers.

The majority of Akers' production came on an electrifying second-half drive in which he got the ball on all three plays and came away with 67 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Darrell Henderson Jr and Malcolm Brown combined for just 23 yards on 13 carries, though Brown added a pair of receptions on three targets. Akers' first two career touchdowns have come over the last two games and this career-best performance indicates that he's finding his stride after missing time earlier this season. He should be similarly involved in next Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.