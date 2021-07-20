The Rams haven't officially ruled Akers out for the season, but tests confirm he suffered a torn Achilles, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The injury typically requires surgery and then a recovery/rehab timeline of at least eight months, but Akers will gather more information before making anything official. Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both report the 2020 second-round pick is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, leaving Darrell Henderson as the presumed leader of a thin backfield. Henderson was effective as the lead runner in a committee during the first half of last season, before injuries and Akers' strong play led to a diminished role down the stretch. Henderson might even get a look in a three-down role this year, considering the backfield alternatives on the Rams' roster are Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson. The team lost Malcolm Brown to Miami in free agency and didn't sign a veteran replacement.