Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he doesn't expect Akers (rib) to play in the Rams' Week 4 game against the Giants, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

McVay continues to label Akers as "day-to-day," but there isn't much evidence to suggest the running back is zeroing in on a return to game action after separating some rib cartilage in the Rams' Week 2 win in Philadelphia. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Akers remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, so unless the rookie is able to take a major step forward with his activity in Friday's session, he could be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. The Rams appear set to proceed with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown as their main options in the backfield in Week 4.