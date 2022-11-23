Akers appears set to take over as the top option for the Rams' backfield after the team waived Darrell Henderson on Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The shocking release of Henderson, who was the leading rusher for the Rams in 2022 with a paltry 283 yards, leaves Akers and rookie Kyren Williams as the only two running backs on the roster. Akers has averaged a fairly miserable 3.1 yards per rushing attempt on the season, but tied a season high with 61 rushing yards on 14 attempts during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints. With Henderson set to be a free agent at season's end, the Rams may have chosen to see what they have in the two backs that will still be on the roster next season, with Williams now likely serving as a third-down specialist while Akers takes hold of lead-back duties. The Rams new-look running back room faces a tough task in Week 12, with a Chiefs squad that has been allowing just 100.6 rushing yards per game on deck.