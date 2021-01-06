Akers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers returned in Week 17 from a high-ankle sprain after missing just one game. There was no indication that Akers was on a pitch count, as the rookie second-rounder logged 25 touches in the 18-7 win over the Cardinals, although his effectiveness was suspect with just 1.6 yards per carry. As long as Akers doesn't downgrade to non-participation for either of the next two sessions, he should be in the lineup for Saturday's wild-card showdown against the Seahawks.