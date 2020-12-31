Akers (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Sean McVay relayed to Sarina Morales of the Rams' official site that Akers was "making great progress" with his high-ankle sprain, but he may have just meant the running back is doing well with the rehab process. Akers does have two more opportunities to get on the practice field this week, as does fellow running back Malcolm Brown (shoulder), who was limited on Wednesday's estimate. With Darrell Henderson on IR with a high-ankle sprain, the Rams seem to be leaning toward Brown as their starting running back Sunday against the Cardinals, even if Akers is able to gain clearance to play.