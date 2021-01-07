Akers (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
In Weeks 13-15, Akers established himself as the Rams' lead back, averaging 23 touches per game. He emerged from that last outing with a high-ankle sprain and sat out Week 16 as a result, but upon his return this past Sunday against the Cardinals, he ripped off 86 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches. Now that he's bumped up from limited Tuesday to uncapped Wednesday, Akers is poised to pace L.A.'s backfield yet again for Saturday's wild-card game at Seattle.