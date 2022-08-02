Coach Sean McVay recently said Akers has been "getting more comfortable" and "caught up to speed" after dealing with an Achilles tear last year, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.

Akers surprisingly made it back for the playoffs after tearing his Achilles in mid-July, but he didn't look like the same player that ran for 221 yards and two TDs in two playoff games the previous year. The strong finish to his rookie season had Akers going in the second round of fantasy drafts before his injury last summer, and he still has potential to justify that price (or higher) if he can handle a three-down role in McVay's offense. On the other hand, he'll lose a lot of work to Darrell Henderson and/or other backs if he looks like he did in January and February.