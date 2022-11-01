Akers (personal) is "hoping for a fair resolution" to his tenure with the Rams and prefers not to suit up for the team again in 2022 after he wasn't traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Though Akers is due a manageable $1.45 million for the final year of his rookie deal in 2023, the third-year back's middling production since he returned from a torn Achilles tendon in Week 18 of last season likely limited the interest of potential suitors. While Anderson relays that Akers' relationship with the Rams remains amicable since he stepped away from the team during Week 6 prep, the 23-year-old apparently believes he's best served moving on from the organization entirely rather than rejoining the team in a backup capacity. It's unclear if the Rams will concede to Akers' wishes, but if he is released, L.A. would proceed with Darrell Henderson, Ronnie Rivers, Malcolm Brown and Kyren Williams (ankle) as its options out of the backfield.