Akers said he understands the playbook and blocking schemes better heading into his second season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Being more comfortable heading into Year 2 only strengthens the case for Akers. He's projected to be the primary ball carrier for Los Angeles and finished the 2020 season with 645 rushing yards, 147 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the final seven games of the campaign, including the postseason. The upgrade of having Matthew Stafford under center should also help the entire offense. However, Akers' numbers could even take a slight hit from the noted seven-game stretch, and he'd still be a solid fantasy contributor. Of course, there's also the possibility that's just his floor.