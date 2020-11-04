Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Akers needs to improve without the ball in his hands to earn more playing time, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Akers has been buried on the Rams' running back depth chart behind Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown for most of the season. Though Henderson hurt his thigh in last week's loss to the Dolphins, the injury is believed to be minor, so Akers will likely continue to serve as the No. 3 option coming out of the team's bye against Seattle in Week 10. Struggles in pass protection often limits rookie running backs' playing time, and that appears to be the case with rookie second-round pick out of Florida State.