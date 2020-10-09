Akers (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers has now resumed practicing in full for the first time since he was forced out of the Rams' Week 2 contest against the Eagles, a development which appears to set the stage for him to return to the field at Washington on Sunday. Coach Sean McVay said Akers is "looking good" for Week 5, per Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. The rookie second-round pick worked in a timeshare with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson before being injured, so he'll likely resume operating in a crowded committee upon suiting back up Sunday.