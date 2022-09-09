Akers rushed three times for no gain and was not targeted in the passing game during the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Akers was surprisingly 10 carries behind backfield mate Darrell Henderson's final tally, and his lack of involvement altogether in the passing game was also alarming. The 2020 second-round pick was thought to have the leg up on Henderson in terms of their backfield split coming into the season; consequently, how much the workload distribution is altered in a Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons a week from Sunday will be the subject of considerable fantasy scrutiny.