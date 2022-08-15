Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting "it could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Though McVay's estimate for how long the Rams might be without their top two backs isn't specific, it does sound like neither player's issue is viewed as long term, with the team simply preferring to play it safe at this stage of the preseason. While Akers and/or Henderson are sidelined, added practice reps will be available for Kyren Williams and Jake Funk.