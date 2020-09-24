Akers (ribs) isn't slated to practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Akers emerged from the Rams' Week 2 win at Philadelphia with separated rib cartilage, which is threatening to hold him out of the first two sessions of this week. Coach Sean McVay even told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com on Thursday that Akers "isn't coming along as quickly as anticipated" in his recovery. Akers still has chances to step on the practice field before week's end, but if he's absent or limited Sunday in Buffalo, the Rams will turn to some combination of Malcolm Brown (finger) and Darrell Henderson out of the backfield.