Akers (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

It's a formality after Sean McVay said earlier this week that Akers wouldn't practice with the team. The 2020 second-round pick could be traded in the coming days, as he doesn't seem to be on good terms with the Rams. Darrell Henderson (illness) and Malcolm Brown are the running backs on the active roster, with Kyren Williams (knee) potentially coming back from injured reserve as soon as Week 9.