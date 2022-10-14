Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Akers is dealing with a personal matter and won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Akers was previously absent from Thursday's practice due to a personal matter, and McVay indicated that the running back wouldn't be in attendance for Friday's session either. The coach wouldn't go into specifics about Akers' situation, and declined to speculate on when the 23-year-old might rejoin the team, merely noting that Akers is "working through some things." Akers' absence for at least the Rams' Week 6 contest should free up more work for Darrell Henderson, who had already cleared 50 percent of snaps in each of the Rams' first five games but has served mainly as a change-of-pace/pass-catching option the past three weeks. Henderson should be in store for more early down work sans Akers, though reserve back Malcolm Brown is still likely be involved on offense in some capacity.