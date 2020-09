Akers (ribs) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Akers took the first three carries for the Rams before heading to the sidelines, accumulating 13 yards on the ground. With the rookie second-rounder unable to return, Malcolm Brown will have more opportunity for early down and short-yardage reps, while Darrell Henderson takes on more of the passing-catching burden out of the team's backfield.