Akers (ribs) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers was diagnosed with separated rib cartilage in the aftermath of this past Sunday's victory at Philadelphia. The fact he didn't play after taking the Rams' first three carries of the game should have been an indicator that the injury was serious, and coach Sean McVay confirmed as much Thursday when he said Akers "isn't coming along as quickly as anticipated," per Thiry. Elsewhere in the backfield, Malcolm Brown managed a full practice Thursday, despite a broken pinky finger, and Darrell Henderson is the sole healthy running back. Akers' status may receive some additional clarity Friday when the team releases its final Week 3 injury report.