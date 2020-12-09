Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he expects Akers (shoulder) to play in Thursday's game versus the Patriots, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Akers took the field as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice after being listed as DNP on Monday. While the rookie running back earned the vote of confidence well in advance of Thursday's game, there is some concern that his reps could be managed following a condensed practice week, especially given McVay's inclination for a committee backfield. Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown would both benefit from that approach. Regardless, Akers' practice capacity Wednesday is worth keeping an eye on in case of a setback.