Akers (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Akers was a full practice participant Friday after missing the previous two days. He and Kyren Williams figure to continue splitting work in the backfield, though it's possible the rookie's share continues to grow with the Rams out of the playoff hunt and perhaps not viewing Akers as part of their future beyond 2022. For now, he should get some carries, but within the context of an injury-riddled offense full of backup linemen and now led by backup quarterback John Wolford.