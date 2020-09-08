Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday he expects to use a three-man backfield "rotation" consisting of Akers, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson (hamstring) in Los Angeles' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Cowboys, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "That's a three-back rotation that you feel really good about," McVay said. "Exactly how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds."

The three-man committee is contingent on Henderson receiving clearance for Week 1, something McVay said he's "optimistic" will happen. Because Henderson missed extensive practice time with the injury, Akers and Brown appear to be the better bets to handle shares of snaps and touches in the season opener as the Rams transition to life after Todd Gurley. Running backs coach Thomas Brown previously said in August that he would like to see one player emerge as a "clear-cut guy who takes the majority of the reps," any battle for the lead role will extend into the regular season. Akers, a rookie second-round pick, possesses the physical qualities to eventually claim a three-down job. The Florida State product submitted a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time while checking in at 5-foot-10 and 227 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he proved effective as a receiver during his final year with the Seminoles, hauling in 30 of 42 targets for 225 yards and four touchdowns.