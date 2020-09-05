Akers and Malcolm Brown have been taking first-team running back reps for the Rams of late, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

As the regular season approaches, the Rams backfield situation remains fluid and has the air of a time-share to start the campaign. Aside from Akers and Brown, Darrell Henderson also figures to factor in once he bounces back from a hamstring issue. In his latest roster projection, Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated marks Brown as the team's starter, but when it comes Week 1 that could simply infer that Brown -- who has been with the franchise since 2015 -- might take the first snap out of the team's backfield, with Akers (and possibly Henderson) rotating in, until a hot hand emerges. Akers -- a 2020 second-rounder -- still carries the most fantasy upside of the three, but he won't be handed anything following an unusual offseason, especially with a more experienced player like Brown also in the mix.