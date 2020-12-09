Akers (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
After being listed as DNP on Monday's practice estimate, Akers took the field in what Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic called a "glorified walkthrough." It's tough to draw any conclusions from Akers' practice status under those circumstances. It's possible that he's being limited for maintenance purposes after logging a career-high 22 touches in this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals. On a shortened week, though, it's concerning that he's not at full speed with a Thursday matchup against the Patriots on the docket. Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown are on standby in case Akers ends up sitting out.