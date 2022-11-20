Akers rushed 14 times for 61 yards in the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Akers enjoyed the rare opportunity of breaking away from the Rams' typically confounding running back committee and made good use of the opportunity by tying his season high in rushing yardage. The third-year back has shown more efficiency than usual over the last two games with a combined 20-83 line on the ground in that span, and Sunday's performance may have earned him another chance at the top role in a Week 12 road matchup against the Chiefs.