Coach Sean McVay said Akers is "making great progress" through his high-ankle sprain, but the running back remains uncertain for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Sarina Morales of the Rams' official site reports.

After Akers sustained his ankle injury Week 15 against the Jets, Darrell Henderson took on lead back duties this past Sunday versus the Seahawks and suffered the same exact injury. Henderson's sprain is more severe as the Rams already placed him on IR, but Akers seems to have a chance to play in a key Week 17 contest. Akers' ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday would be a positive first step toward that end.