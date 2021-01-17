Akers rushed the ball 18 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers. He added one reception for six yards.

Akers' longest rush of the day went for 13 yards, though he managed to gain five or more yards on nine of his carries. He also converted the Rams' second touchdown of the contest, scoring from seven yards away on a direct snap. Though it took much of his rookie campaign, Akers established himself as the Rams' lead back by commanding at least 15 carries in each of his final six games -- dating back to the regular season. His role should only become more secure in 2021, as Malcolm Brown is set to hit free agency.