Akers (personal) practiced fully Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The saga surrounding Akers appears to be drawing to a close after he returned to the team and managed to handle every practice rep Thursday. Wednesday's chat between Akers, his agent David Mulugheta and Rams coach Sean McVay seems to have bridged the gap between the two sides after the running back missed the last two games due to "personal reasons" and was the subject of trade rumors before Tuesday's deadline. Now that Akers has rejoined his teammates on the field, it remains to be seen what kind of role he can expect Sunday at Tampa Bay, assuming he's active. At the moment, Akers, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown are the backfield options on L.A.'s active roster, while Ronnie Rivers is a prime candidate to be elevated from the practice squad this weekend.