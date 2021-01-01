Akers (ankle) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Akers suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 15 and didn't practice or play Week 16. He didn't seem likely to return for the regular-season finale, but the Rams are giving him a shot to suit up, after apparently being encouraged by what they saw Thursday during a workout and then Friday in a limited practice session. Fellow running back Darrell Henderson (ankle) is on injured reserve, so Malcolm Brown could be looking at a three-down role if Akers doesn't end up playing. The Rams are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, needing a win or a Bears loss to reach the playoffs. Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) and receiver Cooper Kupp (reserve/COVID-19 list) both will miss the game, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) isn't expected to return from IR until the playoffs.