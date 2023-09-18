The Rams have already engaged in trade talks involving Akers, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Akers' spot on Los Angeles' roster once again seems up in the air, a situation somewhat reminiscent of his having demanded a trade early during the 2022 season. Interestingly, Rapoport reports that no significant issues have arisen between Akers and his team this season. Akers closed out the 2022 campaign with three straight 100-plus-yard rushing games, so it's possible he could draw trade interest from a team in need of backfield help. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams scored twice while operating as the Rams' starting running back versus San Francisco, while compiling 100 scrimmage yards.