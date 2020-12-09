Akers (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday and doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Akers progressed from a non-participant Monday to limited activity Tuesday before he was cleared for the Rams' Week 14 contest. With his status not in question, he'll look to continue his recent success from the last two outings, in which he totaled 31 touches for 178 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. During that same stretch, Darrell Henderson had 15 touches for 93 total yards and one score, while Malcolm Brown was contained to 44 total yards on nine touches.