Akers carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over Atlanta. He added two receptions on three targets for 18 yards.

After earning only three rushing attempts in Week 1, Akers led the Rams' backfield with 15 carries in Week 2. He wasn't particularly efficient, as his longest rush of the day went for only 10 yards, and he gained one or fewer yards on five of his attempts. It remains to be seen how the Rams' backfield will be split moving forward, but Akers appears to have a significant role to play in it.