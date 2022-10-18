Coach Sean McVay said the Rams haven't ruled out the possibility of Akers (personal) returning to the team, though McVay acknowledged that the team's preferred path forward would be trading the running back, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Akers sat out Week 6 against the Panthers with the Rams trying to find the running back "a fresh new start with another team" in McVay's words. "I will say a lot of these types of discussions go on and nothing comes to fruition," McVay added, and if such a scenario unfolds with Akers' trade discussions, the Rams haven't ruled out attempting to reintegrate him into the offense.