Akers (personal) will return to practice Thursday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Akers remains on the Rams' roster with the trade deadline having passed, and Thursday's return to practice could be a sign that his relationship with the team is beginning to bend. Coach Sean McVay had positive things to say Wednesday about recent dialogues with Akers, though he also mentioned waiving the running back and giving him a fresh start as a possibility. It remains to be seen whether Akers will contribute again for Los Angeles this season, though McVay could offer more information during his scheduled media session Friday.