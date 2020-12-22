Akers suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Jets and will be sidelined for the Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks as a result, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Akers followed up his career-game against the Patriots by leading the Rams in rushing again Sunday, but he also came out of the contest with an ankle injury. He is expected to be sidelined at least one game, but he could potentially miss more. Should Los Angeles ultimately secure a playoff spot this week, the decision for Week 17 would presumably become easier. Some combination of Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson figure to replace him in the backfield in Seattle.