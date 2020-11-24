Akers rushed five times for 15 yards and caught a four-yard touchdown pass during Monday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Considering the rookie only played 12 of 72 offensive snaps, he certainly made the most of his opportunities, including scoring his first career touchdown. Additionally, while it's clear the Rams are committed to incorporating all three of their running backs into the rushing attack, Akers has still flashed big-play potential over the past three games. Sophomore Darnell Henderson played 33 offensive snaps, and veteran Malcolm Brown played 27 while handling the majority of the third-down work, which left the rookie third in snaps by a significant margin. While it all adds up to an unfavorable fantasy situation for Akers, his increased involvement in the offense over the past few weeks has provided a glimpse at his long-term upside. It wouldn't be shocking if any buy-low windows close soon in dynasty/keeper settings.