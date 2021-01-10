Akers carried 28 times for 131 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for 45 additional yards during Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

With John Wolford (neck) leaving early and Jared Goff (thumb) battling through an injury of his own, Akers carried the offense as he piled up the second-most scrimmage yards in a single game in his young career. He averaged a healthy 4.7 yards per carry against an improved defensive front and made a splash with a team-long 44-yard reception as well. This was especially promising considering it was Akers' first playoff game and he will undoubtedly handle another large workload in the NFC divisional round. With that said, he will face a challenge regardless of who emerges from the Washington-Buccaneers matchup.