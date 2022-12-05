Akers carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

He also caught his only target for zero yards. Rookie Kyren Williams appeared to be on the verge of taking over the lead role in the Rams' backfield last week, but Akers roared back Sunday with a one-yard TD plunge in the first quarter and a six-yard score with just under three minutes left in the fourth that seemed like it might give his team a 23-20 win, before Geno Smith answered back for Seattle. The Los Angeles offense has a limited ceiling with Matthew Stafford (neck), Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) all on IR and potentially done for the season, but Akers could still have some fantasy value in Week 14 against the Raiders if he continues to fend off Williams.