Akers is expected to be inactive for the Rams for Sunday's game against the 49ers and could be on the trade block, Jay Glazer reported Sunday on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Akers drew the start in the Rams' Week 1 win over the Seahawks, but he gained just 29 yards on 22 carries. Despite Akers' poor efficiency, the Rams' decision to drop him down the depth chart comes as a surprise after he finished the 2022 season with three straight 100-plus-yard rushing games. Kyren Williams will step up into a bigger role as a result of Akers losing hold of the starting role.