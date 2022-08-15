Coach Sean McVay relayed that Akers is dealing with a "soft tissue" injury and is slated to miss some practice time, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow running back Darrell Henderson, with McVay noting that neither will practice until they can work at "full speed" in team drills. With the team's top two backfield options unavailable for the time being, Kyren Williams and Jake Funk saw added practice reps Monday, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic and they figure to do so until Akers and/or Henderson rejoin the mix.